MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of the rape of a Florida Memorial University student appeared in bond court.

Steven Rivers stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Thursday morning. The 30-year-old was charged with sexual assault and battery.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Rivers followed the victim from a bus stop to her dorm, Sunday morning.

They said a tip and DNA evidence led to his arrest.

Rivers’ bond was set at over $50,000 after Glazer found probable cause.

