MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for the man responsible for a reported sexual battery that, police said, occurred on the campus of Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police units responded to the 15800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue after receiving a report of the assault, at around 7 a.m., Sunday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, a student at FMU, was waiting at a bus stop when she noticed an unknown man whistling at her.

Fearing for her safety, she walked back onto campus toward her dormitory, police said.

The assailant followed her and pinned her against a building door, where a sexual battery occurred, police said.

The subject fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a man standing approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

FMU did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for information as to whether they plan to increase police presence on campus.

Officials urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

