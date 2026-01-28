MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said tips from the community and DNA evidence led to the arrest of a man in connection to the sexual battery of a student on the campus of Florida Memorial University.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday morning, Miami Gardens Police Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty confirmed they apprehended 30-year-old Steven Rivers in connection to the alarming attack on FMU’s campus, along the 15800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue.

7News cameras captured the suspect as he was escorted by Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies from Miami Gardens Police headquarters after he was formally arrested and charged with sexual battery and robbery.

“Why did you rape her?” asked a reporter.

But Rivers remained silent.

Detectives said it all started Sunday morning, when a student reported a rape on campus.

According to investigators, the victim was walking back onto campus after her ride canceled.

Police said the suspect hopped a fence jumped a fence and followed the student. They released surveillance video which, they said, shows Rivers walking on FMU’s campus.

Detectives said Rivers snatched the victim’s phone and sexually assaulted her.

According to the arrest report, after the attack Rivers “asked the victim for a kiss and then stated, “I will see you later.”

Detectives took the violent attack to heart and left no stone unturned. On Tuesday, they searched the area.

“Detectives conducted an extensive area canvass and surveillance operation involving an individual matching the suspect’s description: a Black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants,” said Jeanty.

Residents who live near the campus told 7News they spotted a man matching the suspect’s description, even wearing the same clothing.

“When we’d see him, we’d let the police know, let the investigators know,” said area resident Myya Passmore.

Police said numerous tips helped them piece the case together.

“The folks standing here behind us, the detectives, the chief gave the order: No one is to go home until we bring this subject into custody, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Jeanty.

Investigators said the tip that ultimately led to Rivers’ arrest came from Opa-locka.

“Later [Tuesday] afternoon, the Miami Gardens Police Department was notified of a tip received by Opa-locka Police Department regarding a suspicious male matching the same description,” said Jeanty.

Investigators said officers detained the man for questioning a short time later a few blocks from the university. Ring doorbell camera video shows Rivers walking as police corner him.

“I’m very thankful for the men and women we have working in this police department, because if it wasn’t for them going out, doing the area canvass, talking to individuals and making sure that they stayed on top of what was going on in the area, this would not be the end result,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

Police said the suspect was homeless and had a prior conviction for lewd and lascivious behavior. He was released from prison in December.

Once Rivers was in custody, police worked with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office around the clock and were able to confirm their suspect with a DNA match.

“A DNA warrant was subsequently executed, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crime Laboratory worked throughout the night to provide the evidence,” said Jeanty. “At approximately 7 o’clock this morning, the laboratory confirmed a positive DNA match. They stayed overnight with our detectives to ensure that we were able to put all the pieces to the puzzle together to be able to have this break for our community.”

Rivers’ arrest comes after security was stepped up at FMU. Students on campus are breathing a sigh of relief after his arrest was announced.

“It could’ve been anyone. It could’ve been me. I feel like the campus is more safe now that they put more security,” said student Melina Davila.

“Knowing that they have, like, found the person really made us feel more safe,” said student Vanisha Gaitor.

While police are protecting the survivor, they did share her reaction to Rivers’ arrest.

“She’s very pleased that this was done in a quick manner, and she’s very happy, and she’s more comfortable to go back to the school to finish her classes,” said Miami Gardens Police Detective Stephanie Saint-Fleur.

A spokesperson for FMU released a statement after the announcement. It reads in part:

“We are grateful for the professionalism, urgency and partnership demonstrated by law enforcement in bringing this matter to resolution. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority.”

Late Wednesday morning, Rivers was walked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

He will likely make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. They urge anyone with information to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

