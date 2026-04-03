The Florida Department of Transportation will implement a series of major road closures and detours in Miami-Dade beginning Monday, April 6, to facilitate ongoing interchange reconstruction work. The scheduled disruptions affect Interstate 95, the Palmetto Expressway and Florida’s Turnpike, with some closures lasting through summer 2026.

The closures are required for crews to perform bridge work, install stormwater drainage, pave roadways and install temporary concrete barrier walls. While most ramp closures are scheduled for overnight hours between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., several key exits and local streets face continuous, long-term closures to accommodate heavy construction and bridge replacements.

The construction schedule includes several nightly ramp closures. From Monday, April 6, to Thursday, April 9, the ramp from northbound State Road 7/U.S. 441 and northbound State Road 9 to northbound Interstate 95 will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to eastbound State Road 826, then north on Northeast 6 Avenue and east on Miami Gardens Drive to rejoin the interstate.

On Monday, April 6, two specific ramps to southbound Interstate 95 will close overnight. The ramp from eastbound State Road 826 and the ramp from eastbound NW 167 Street will both be inaccessible from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to use the NW 7 Avenue Extension and State Road 7/U.S. 441 to reach the southbound interstate. Furthermore, the express lanes on Interstate 95 between NW 30 Street and Miami Gardens Drive will be closed nightly from April 6 through Saturday, April 11.

Between Tuesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 9, workers will close the ramps from southbound Interstate 95 to both the northbound Florida’s Turnpike and the westbound Palmetto Expressway. These closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Detours will direct motorists to exit at NW 135 Street, travel to NW 6 Avenue and then return to the northbound interstate to access the Turnpike or the westbound expressway.

A significant continuous closure is in effect for the northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp to NW 151 Street. This ramp, identified as Exit 11, is closed around the clock and will remain closed through summer 2026. The Florida Department of Transportation directs motorists to use Exit 12B at NW 167 Street or Exit 10B at NW 135 Street as alternatives during this period.

NW 6 Avenue is also closed to all traffic between NW 151 Street and NW 162 Street. This around-the-clock closure is necessary for crews to improve stormwater drainage and replace the bridge over the Biscayne Canal. Drivers and pedestrians are being detoured via South Biscayne River Drive, North Miami Avenue and NW 2 Avenue. Additionally, NW 171 Terrace between NW two Court and NW 2 Avenue will remain closed through early 2027 for overhead bridge work.

General lane reductions will occur nightly across several major corridors. One to two lanes will be closed as needed on Interstate 95, the Palmetto Expressway, Fla.’s Turnpike and the Airport Expressway starting as early as 9 p.m. For a specific weekend operation, two southbound general-purpose lanes and both express lanes on Interstate 95 at NW 135 Street will be closed continuously from 10 p.m. Friday, April 10, until 5 a.m. Monday, April 13.

All detours will be clearly marked with signage. Department officials noted that the construction schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions or other unexpected factors. Real-time traffic and lane closure information is available through the state’s travel information service at www.fl511.com

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