MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading into and out of Miami Beach on Wednesday morning are urged to expect major delays as a procession and memorial for Miami Beach Police Sgt. David Cajuso will temporarily shut down key routes.

The procession is scheduled to leave Vista Memorial Gardens funeral home, 14200 NW 57th Ave., at about 8:30 a.m. before making its way to Miami Beach Police Headquarters and then Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for a 10 a.m. memorial service.

The motorcade will enter Miami Beach via the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway and begin affecting traffic south of 41st Street starting around 9 a.m. Intermittent closures are expected along Pine Tree Drive, Washington Avenue and Dade Boulevard until about 10:45 a.m.

The procession will then leave Miami Beach using the westbound MacArthur Causeway en route to Hard Rock Stadium, causing additional delays on the causeway and surrounding corridors.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and use alternate routes where possible.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.