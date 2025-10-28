MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police motorcycle officer has died at a local hospital after being involved in a crash along Interstate 75 in Hialeah, leading to a major closure.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes in the area of Northwest 138th Street, near the Gratigny Parkway’s entrance to I-75, just west of the Palmetto Expressway, at around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered above first responders as they administered CPR in a grassy area near the roadway.

It remains unclear what caused the motorcycle to veer off the roadway and flip.

A rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway and transported the officer to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones confirmed the officer is 33-year-old David Cajuso. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

“This is a sad and dark day for the men and woman of the Miami Beach Police Department and for all law enforcement in South Florida,” said Jones.

Officials said Cajuso had been with the police force for 10 years. He is survived by his wife and three children.

7News cameras captured several law enforcement agencies standing outside the hospital in a show of support. Moments later, it was clear they had gotten the heartbreaking news that their colleague had passed away. Many officers were seen consoling one another.

Around 4 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered over Jackson Memorial Hospital where a procession took place in honor of Cajuso’s life. A Miami Fire Rescue truck transported Cajuso’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

“David has been a decorated hero. I ask that you keep his young family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this grievance process,” said Jones.

The Gratigny Parkway was shut down in both directions between Red Road and the Palmetto for hours following the crash, but it has since reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

