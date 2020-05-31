Peaceful marches, clashes with police in Miami, Fort Lauderdale on 2nd day of protests

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Peaceful marches in Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Downtown Miami, held for a second consecutive day to call for justice in the death of George Floyd, gave way to tense confrontations with law enforcement, following a night of violent clashes with police and looting.

In Downtown Miami, protesters have shut down Interstate 395 in both directions, at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

7SkyForce captured demonstrators standing in front of a line of police officers dressed in protective gear, at around 6:15 p.m.

Authorities have also closed I-195, the Julia Tuttle Causeway, has also been closed in both directions following a confrontation between protesters and the Florida Highway Patrol off Biscayne Boulevard, near a ramp to the causeway.

Hours earlier, demonstrators walked in a loop across a section of Downtown Miami in sweltering heat. They stopped by the Federal Detention Center before returning to Biscayne Boulevard.

Just after 5 p.m., they reached the Torch of Friendship. The crowd was so large that part of it spilled out onto the street.

At around 5:10 p.m., Miami Police officers were seen appearing to stop a group of marchers near Bayside Marketplace. Several of them were seen running away while others remained in front of the officers. They began to turn around and walk back to Biscayne Boulevard. Dozens of protesters were seen taking a knee nearby.

Meanwhile, what began as a peaceful protest in Downtown Fort Lauderdale was disrupted when water bottles were thrown at police vehicles, just after 7 p.m.

7News cameras captured the tense moments, as officers used tear gas in order to de-escalate the situation.

Witnesses believe the people who threw the bottles were agitators who were not part of the original peaceful protest.

Just before 7:15 p.m. a SWAT team responded to the scene of the skirmish. Some demonstrators were seen gradually walking closer to a line of officers in protective gear.

Moments later, officers were seen deploying tear gas once again.

The tense scene stands in sharp contrast to a rally and march held nearby earlier in the day. About two hours earlier, cameras captured a large crowd in front of the Broward County Courthouse.

“We see you!” demonstrators chanted.

The march follows a rally that began around 3 p.m. at Bubier Park along East Las Olas Boulevard.

One of the speakers at the event advised protesters who are not South Florida residents to “respect here, respect our home,” a reference to clashes between Miami Police officers and demonstrators that unfolded on Saturday night following peaceful protests in Downtown Miami and Coral Gables.

Speakers also addressed incidents in Fort Lauderdale where, they said, black men and women died during encounters with police officers.

Banging coming from windows at the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami. Protesters chanting “WE SEE YOU!” pic.twitter.com/fGUC0nDs5P — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 is closed between SR-836 and U.S. 1 in both directions. pic.twitter.com/l8yVwbizhj — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 31, 2020

Near Downtown Miami, Interstate 95 has been shut down in both directions between State Road 836 and U.S. 1.

SkyForce HD flew above Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Police cruisers off to the shoulder of the highway, apparently to help navigate crowds if they make it onto the highway.

Underneath the I-95 overpass, police removed vehicles that were set on fire Saturday night. Several Miami Police officers were seen guarding the area and blocking it off with squad cars.

A curfew is set to go into effect in Miami-Dade County from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. In the City of Miami, it is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Sunday evening, a spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they have activated the National Guard. There are currently 150 guardsmen in Miramar, 150 at Camp Blanding in Starke, and 100 have arrived in Tampa.

The spokesperson said these specially trained units are available to support local law enforcement in traffic and crowd control, in an effort to preserve the peace and public safety.

According to Miami Police, they made 57 arrests between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Of those arrested, only 13 were City of Miami residents.

Sunday afternoon, Coral Gables officials declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

