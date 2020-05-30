Stores in Bayside, Downtown Miami looted after clashes with police, curfew in effect

MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent night took a chaotic when people began looting stores at Bayside Marketplace and other parts of Downtown Miami, following clashes between protesters and police officers blocks away.

7News cameras captured a shattered storefront and broken glass at NCF Florida, a jewelry store located along along Northeast First Street, just after 11 p.m., Saturday.

The store’s owner was seen inside surveying the damage, as he walked past rings and bracelets on the floor.

Looters appeared to have bent the gate to gain access and ransack the jewelry store.

Pieces of the store’s security equipment lay broken on the sidewalk outside of the business.

A few hours earlier, looters also targeted Bayside Marketplace. Cellphone video showed dozens of people running down the complex, smashing windows and going into stores.

Video also showed the Foot Locker after looters stormed in and took off with hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Meanwhile, 7SkyForce HD hovered above several people as they ran away holding what appeared to be stolen items.

Businesses in Miami had recently reopened after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The looting follows a series of events that began with peaceful protests in Downtown Miami and Coral Gables, Saturday afternoon, calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while being taken into custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday.

Cellphone video of one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked outrage across the country and led to ongoing protests in major U.S. cities.

Saturday night, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered a countywide curfew that went into effect at 10 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 6 a.m.

City of Miami officials said there will be another curfew set to go into effect at 8 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.