Broward County announces 9 pm-6 am curfew in wake of protests

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Mayor Dale Holness has announced a countywide curfew that went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday

Holness’ announcement comes minutes after Fort Lauderdale officials issued a citywide curfew.

The curfew is scheduled to remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday.

#BREAKING: Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announces a curfew for Broward County from 9PM to 6AM pic.twitter.com/R4jqEQ2YXV — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 1, 2020

The curfews come after a day that began with a rally and peaceful march led to confrontations with police officers in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Hundreds of people attended the rally began at around 3 p.m. at Bubier Park along East Las Olas Boulevard, then took to the streets across Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

But the peaceful march was disrupted when people began throwing water bottles and rocks at police vehicles and officers in protective gear, prompting law enforcement to deploy tear gas on several occasions.

However, witnesses believe those who threw the objects were agitators who were not part of the original rally and march.

Just before city officials announced the curfew, Fort Lauderdale Police issued a dispersal order commanding everyone who was taking part in the protests to leave immediately.

A curfew from 9 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday is in effect in Miami-Dade County. This is the second night in a row that this curfew is being enforced.

