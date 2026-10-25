NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police say she set a man on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade County on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies found the victim unconscious in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and 25th Avenue around 6 p.m.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Devon Mathis, is currently in extremely critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, with 80% of his body having been burned in the attack.

The accused, 45-year-old Tanisha Shelton, was located in an area search and was arrested without incident.

Deputies say a witness pepper sprayed the suspect to keep her from getting away.

Shelton is now facing charges of attempted first degree murder and arson.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.