MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New images and surveillance video captures an accused auto crook committing familiar alleged crimes at a luxury Miami Beach hotel.

Obtained exclusively by 7News, footage shows who, police say, is 24-year-old Gregory Yearty engaged in several examples of grandiose grand theft auto heist.

The video shows Yearty stealing the car keys for several luxury cars from a valet at a Miami Beach hotel.

Miami Beach Police say the man, who faces over a dozen open, pending cases tied to alleged crimes at these hotels, is seen in this new photos and videos “stealthily approaching the valet stand,” as he “shops for vehicle keys.”

In another instance, surveillance video shows valet parkers chasing after the stolen vehicle Yearty had allegedly driven off the hotel lot.

It isn’t the first time Yearty has struck. Additional video shared with 7News earlier this year shows him at the ultra high-end The Setai where, police say, he used the snake technique to take luxury car keys.

“Literally slithered his way into the valet key fob room,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess. “This particular location involved over $2 million dollars worth of high end vehicles.”

The car crimes at The Setai ended in an April arrest for Yearty. He faces several charges.

“You’re charged with grand theft and burglary,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer at his April bond court hearing.

It’s not the first time The Setai lost millions in a robbery. In March 2024, a group of thieves were caught on camera using trash bins to steal nearly $2 million worth in designer purses.

As for Yearty, he could face a sentence of multiple years in lockup. State records indicate he is on house arrest.

