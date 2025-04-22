MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video shows the suspect accused of stealing the keys for several luxury cars from a valet at a Miami Beach hotel.

The surveillance video shows the suspect slithering across the ground of the valet key room at The Setai and stealing key fobs belonging to a $325,000 Ferrari, a blue Rolls-Royce and a gray Mercedes G-Wagon last July.

Authorities had been investigating the robbery for nearly a year.

“This particular case involved over $2 million worth of high-end vehicles,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

But they’ve made progress by announcing the arrest of a suspect.

Miami Beach Police said Gregory Yearty, 23, is the man seen on surveillance video showing off his slithery moves. He was arrested and appeared in bond court Tuesday.

“You’re charged with grand theft and burglary,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Authorities said that once Yearty took the keys, he and others used a rented black Cadillac Escalade to cruise the parking garage before some exited the SUV and drove off in the other vehicles.

Detectives said they tracked the rental vehicle’s history, which ultimately led them to Yearty, who has several other alleged offenses dating back to last year, according to Miami-Dade Jail records.

Yearty has been ordered to stay away from The Setai.

According to jail records, he remains behind bars at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

