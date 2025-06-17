COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami city commissioners have given the greenlight to a collaboration between Miami Police officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The controversial vote will allow certain city officers to act as ICE agents, allowing them to stop, question and detain anyone they suspect of being in violation of immigration law.

The vote was 3-2, with commissioners Christine King and Damian Pardo voting against it.

But it came after hours of continued protests inside City Hall where demonstrators expressed their opposition to this proposal. Many said they fear the proposal will hurt public trust of police officers and lead to racial profiling.

“Miami is a city with 55 percent of its population being immigrants. A lot of us look like immigrants. So there really is a very real fear that this will lead to racial profiling and the false arrests of U.S. citizens that may look like immigrants,” said Dariel Gomez, an organizer from ACLU Florida.

Supporters of the measure say this will promote law and order and promote legal pathways to citizenship.

The Miami Police Department will have to iron out all the details before the plan being implemented. Officers will have to undergo ICE training to act as immigration agents.

Miami is the latest city in South Florida to approve such a measure. Cities like Doral and Coral Gables have also partnered with ICE to crack down on illegal immigration in recent months.

Over 100 localities in Florida have joined such agreement.

