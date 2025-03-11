CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of concerned residents called for the end of a partnership between Coral Gables Police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Community leaders said city police should not be involved in federal immigration policy.

“City police should have no role in civil immigration enforcement. It breaks the trust between our residents, it diverts our resources and our taxpayer dollars and it harms our neighbors, our friends, and our community,” said Community Justice Project member Alana Greer.

The agreement between the city’s police and ICE seeks to arrest suspected illegal immigrants and assist in any ICE raids.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded law enforcement efforts across the state as part of a recent immigration law passed earlier this year. He said the law aligns with President Trump’s immigration policies.

