MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department unveiled a memorial plaque at a ceremony to honor a former officer at their athletic headquarters.

The memorial was for Arthur Martineau, who passed away in Jan. 2025.

Martineau was known as “Big Art” by many, and served on the force for years. He mentored many children as the executive director of the Miami Beach Police League.

“He was all heart. Like, the rest of us have bone and muscle. He was all heart,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Tanya K. Blatt.

“Art was a humbling public servant to this community,” said Deborah Martineau, the executive director of the Police Athletic League.

The plaque was placed outside of the organization’s headquarters and officers hope that his legacy will inspire others.

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