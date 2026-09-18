MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Grand Theft Auto VI may be set in Miami-Dade County, but its cities are in dispute over whether to collaborate with the controversial game.

The long awaited GTA VI is releasing Nov. 19, and the widely popular game, set in fictional Miami, or “Vice City, is expected to make billions.

While the crime-focused game could bring millions into the county, some believe embracing GTA with its violent theme could send the wrong message about the county.

In anticipation of the newest version, some local cities like Miami Beach are partnering with those behind the game to generate local revenue

“This actually won’t affect our brand,” said Monica Matteo-Salinas, Miami Beach Commissioner. “This is a win for gamers and gaming nerds, such as myself.”

“Won’t affect our brand?” Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez responded in a video.

Suarez joined Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz and other local leaders against allowing GTA to advertise on city property.

“We’ve been trying to move away from that spring break chaos,” said Suarez. “We’ve had marketing campaigns that have come up to move away from that image.”

Suarez argues that Miami Beach has spent years and millions of taxpayer dollars to change the city’s image, only for commissioners to “put Grand Theft Auto on the beach. You really can’t make this stuff up.”

The Miami Beach commission held a vote on Sept. 10 on whether to allow GTA advertisements in city property, a deal valued around $3 million.

“This money — millions and millions of millions of dollars is going directly to amenities for our residents,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine.

The GTA marketing campaign was passed by Miami Beach commissioners in a 4-3 vote. One of those who voted in favor was Magazine.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Magazine. “Thirty-five years ago, I fell in love with Miami Beach watching Don Johnson in Miami Vice. So we can be for public safety, but also lean into this.”

Officials like Suarez are still a part of the debate and say they don’t like it.

“You can literally kill police officers, you can run over civilians,” Suarez said of the game. “I mean just the other week, we had gangs of bikers running over civilians on Ocean Drive… We’re trying to move away from that image.”

While Suarez says GTA has every right to promote their game, he questions why Miami Beach needs to help them advertise it.

“The other commissioners, decided that the beach is for sale now,” Suarez said.

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