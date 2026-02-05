MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials don’t seem to be sweating the return of spring break.

A new PSA released this week by the city says Miami Beach is fit for fun.

This year’s video shines a spotlight on fitness. Its premise revolves around a man who woke up from a 10-year coma expecting to return to an older version of South Beach.

Instead, he’s pleasantly surprised to find more reps than regrets.

The city’s crackdown campaigns have seemingly been effective. In 2025, officials reported fewer crowds and less chaos, a sharp contrast to past years marked by shootings, stampedes and curfews.

The Miami Beach City Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a proposal to loosen some of the restrictions that were in place in 2025, including beach closures and parking restrictions.

