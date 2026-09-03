MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County commissioner and the county sheriff are pushing back against reports that the Office of the Mayor is exploring a partnership with Rockstar Games for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, including the possibility of temporarily rebranding Miami International Airport as “Vice City Airport.”

Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez and Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz in a press release Thursday said that using public resources and county facilities to promote a game centered on crime and violence sends the wrong message about Miami-Dade.

“I still cannot believe that we are even considering temporarily rebranding important County assets, including Miami International Airport, as ‘Vice City Airport,'” Bermudez said. “Miami-Dade County has spent decades building a reputation as a world-class destination for tourism, business, investment, and opportunity. We should be promoting the Miami-Dade we have worked so hard to build, not a fictional version of our community defined by crime and violence.”

Bermudez also called for full transparency regarding any discussions between Miami-Dade County and Rockstar Games, urging the administration to disclose the public benefit, costs and use of county resources tied to any proposed deal.

Sheriff Cordero-Stutz was equally direct in her opposition.

“Grand Theft Auto is a video game franchise built around criminal activity. Its fictional world includes murder, robbery, drug trafficking, carjacking, violence against law enforcement, and other conduct that the men and women of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office work every single day to prevent,” Cordero-Stutz said. “At a time when law enforcement is working every day to reduce violent crime, prevent robberies and car thefts, combat drug trafficking, and build stronger relationships between our deputies and the communities we serve, I believe we need to seriously consider the message we send when our own government promotes a fictional identity centered around many of those same crimes.”

The Office of the Mayor has not publicly confirmed or denied the reported partnership discussions.

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