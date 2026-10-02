NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community gathered to remember the life of a 10-year-old lost in a hit-and-run incident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The memorial at Gwen Cherry Park was held Friday evening for loved ones to say their final goodbyes to Peyton Williams, who will be laid to rest this weekend.

Williams and her brother, Willbrent Bain, were riding an e-bike at NW 7th Avenue and 117th Street on the night of Sept. 9 when they were hit.

Williams passed away from injuries, and her 15-year-old brother was critically hurt.

According to an arrest report, surveillance footage of the crash was taken from just down the street, showing the driver getting out of his car, walking around the vehicle assessing the damage, re-entering his vehicle then fleeing.

Three days after the crash, investigators tracked the car down to the home of 33-year-old Arick Metayer.

Cell phone records led detectives to an auto parts yard in Davie, where they say Metayer allegedly bought new doors to replace the ones damaged in the impact.

Metayer turned himself in to authorities Monday night.

He made an appearance in court Tuesday, and currently remains behind bars.

“How about you stop and you help the people you hit?” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “You left a child dead in the street and another child injured? How about you stop? He is a flight risk.”

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing a death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence.

Williams’ funeral is set for Saturday.

An online fundraiser, Support Peyton Williams, has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses and Bain’s medical costs.

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