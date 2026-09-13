NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies have located the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 10-year-old girl in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities are now urging the driver to come forward and turn themselves in.

According to MDSO deputies, the driver struck the girl and her brother while they were riding on an electric bicycle on Wednesday night.

The girl succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, while the boy remains in critical condition.

Officials are still searching for the driver involved in the incident.

The girl’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.