MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken at least four people to the hospital following a crane collapse in Miami’s Brickell section.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the corner of Brickell Bay Drive and Southeast 12th Street, just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Three cars were damaged by the crane.

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital following what officials described as “a complex rescue operation.”

Officials are expected to provide more details about the collapse later on Monday morning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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