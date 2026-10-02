MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is out of jail after being wrongfully arrested by Miramar Police in a grand theft investigation.

Thirty-one-year-old Shaquille Grant is out of jail and no longer facing any serious charges after Miramar Police admitted to mistakenly arresting him.

“One of the things we’re doing is looking back, obviously there was a mistake made,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

It started after a victim contacted authorities last month to report her pricey handbags were taken from her home by someone she knew which were never returned.

Investigators later found those luxury items at a business that resells high-end merchandise.

Somewhere along the way, police were given Grant’s name.

“We had a crime happen back in August, there was a statement taken from a victim back in early September. As a result of that, a ‘Not in custody’ – which is kind of like a warrant – was issued and it was issued in this name rather than the name of the person who should have been arrested. How that happened, those are the things we’re trying to figure out,” said Moss.

Grant was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with first-degree grand theft.

According to Moss, officials later found that they were given the correct first name but the wrong last name, leading to Grant’s wrongful arrest.

“The issue is the ‘Not in custody’ that is issued, which is issued from the State Attorney’s Office, has the name of the person who is in custody. The name should have been another person’s last name so that’s what we’re trying to figure out, how that happened,” said Moss.

He went on to say that once authorities discovered this error, they worked quickly to expedite Grant’s release so he would not have to stay behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office released a statement reaffirming that prosecutors worked with Broward Sheriff’s Office and Miramar Police to immediately drop the case against Grant.

7News cameras captured Grant walking out of jail Thursday night. He did not comment on the erroneous arrest.

“The main thing we can do is take the steps to make sure that you are whole and we can only apologize and work to make sure that we make the system better so these things don’t happen,” said Moss.

Authorities say the original grand theft investigation remains active and continue searching for the correct subject who stole the handbags.

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