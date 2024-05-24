MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a big holiday weekend, and thousands will be flocking to South Florida for an array of activities, including an annual military spectacle.

The City of Miami Beach is already preparing for this Memorial Day Weekend with an expected police presence, parking restrictions and road closures.

The possibilities for fun are endless. Many Floridians will be breaking the heat at the beach, while others will stop by and view a one-of-a-kind memorial. The Hyundai Air and Sea Show is paying tribute to the nation’s fallen servicemen and women in Miami Beach starting Friday.

“You’re going to see incredible displays, demonstrations, fly-bys, capabilities exercises from all five branches of our military and from our British allies here that are honoring America,” said Mickey Markoff, the Air and Sea Show’s executive producer. “You’re going to be awestruck by the technology, the power, and the fuel that will be turned into noise. The sound of freedom.”

It’s definitely not a sight you see every day, as military jets will fly by and army tanks will roll onto Ocean Drive with a full police escort, which will make beachgoers excited.

“They had like a tank over there or something. It was kind of insane,” said Bobby.

“Thank you, Miami. Thank you, USA,” said a beachgoer.

7Skyforce flew over Opa-locka Airport to capture planes and helicopters in place for the big weekend event.

“It’s a good day to remember the soldiers that have served before us,” said Carlos Seijo, station commander and Army recruiter. “You can actually experience what the Army can bring, like combat related MOS or combat support.”

“I’m overall excited to be here because I was born and raised in South Florida, so I am very pleased to see that every year it gets better,” said Capt. Mateo Quintero, an Army recruiter.

“It gives me the opportunity to pause and remember all that have come before us,” said U.S. Army Col. Jennifer Walkawicz.

One of those heroes is Michael Ling, an Air Force rescue pilot, who gathered his team to save the life of a 12-year-old boy on a cruise ship off the Florida coast.

“I am an HC130J pilot, rescue pilot,” said Ling.

On the first weekend in May, Ling and his team sprung into action to help the boy.

Ling said that’s all in a day’s work.

“So that just happened. Now, we are here performing for the air show,” he said.

Ling will be one of the pilots flying during the show. 7News spoke to him at Wodka Vodka Salute, a celebration and warm welcome for heroes.

“We’ll go and do a rescue demo, we’ll do some air refueling with the helicopters, and that’s pretty much it,” said Ling. “Life is good.”

Another pilot flying an A10 jet sky high over the weekend is Air Force pilot Riley Nix.

“I’m an A10 pilot for Moody Air Force Base,” said Nix. “We’ll just do some maneuvering, we’re gonna do a combat search and rescue demonstration with some helicopters and some C130s.”

Nix said the meaning behind the show is why we celebrate Memorial Day.

“It just reminds us how blessed we are to be in this country,” said Nix.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach Police are making sure everyone remains safe this weekend and stays on their best behavior.

“We have about 18 different, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that will be in our city,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Two hundred thousand daily visitors are expected over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and visitors can expect to see traffic changes. There will be lots of road closures along South Beach.

If by any chance, you miss the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, Hyundai Motors America CEO Randy Parker said the show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“So proud to be part of this Memorial Day weekend event. We just made a very special announcement today that we’re going to extend our partnership for three more years,” said Parker.

Collins and Washington avenues will flow north and southbound with access to the roads only at Fifth and 16th streets. On Ocean Drive, traffic will only be allowed to enter at 13th Street and go southbound to Fifth Street, with no access to any other street.

New parking fees will go into effect on Friday:

Non-residents will pay a flat parking rate of $30.

Residents will pay $15.

Street parking will be prohibited on Collins Avenue between Fifth Street and Española Way.

“So please pack patience,” said Bess.

The City of Miami Beach is following steps by the City of Miami in closing Flagler Monument Island to keep people safe. This move mimics Miami as the city closed four spoil islands for boaters due to significant trash being left behind.

For those driving to Miami Beach, parking garages located on the northern side will be open to visitors.

There are also four locations that will have free trolley pickup and drop-off. For more information, click here.

