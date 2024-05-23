MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach is expecting a wave of tourists and visitors for a packed Memorial Day weekend, but ahead of the festivities, new measures are being enforced to keep the city clean and safe.

7News cameras on Thursday afternoon showed barricades gathered on the city streets as crews prepare to install them.

The city will host some events of its own, such as the Hyundai Air and Sea Show.

U.S. Air Force trucks were seen helping city officials prepare for the show that is happening over the holiday weekend.

People across the beach said they are very excited.

“It’s a grand time,” said one person.

“Party time, let’s go!” said a second person.

“Whatever you got to offer, we’re here for it,” said a third beachgoer.

Those on the beach were making it a memorable Memorial Day while also honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Thank you, Miami. Thank you, USA,” said another person.

Passersby noticed crews working hard on prepping for the event.

“The U.S. Army is gonna be doing some like gymnastics, they’re gonna be out there shooting some stuff,” said Jeff.

“They had like a tank over there or something. It was kinda insane!” said Bobby.

Miami Beach Police said they want everyone on their best behavior.

“Visitors and residents can expect to see a robust police presence. We have a uniform patrol configuration integrated in our plan, but also an undercover component as well,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess. “We are utilizing technology such as our license plate readers, our drone technology, and it’s all in the light of safety.”

The holiday weekend will come with some traffic changes.

On Friday, Collins and Washington avenues will flow north and southbound with access to the roads only at Fifth and 16th streets only.

On Ocean Drive, traffic will only be allowed to enter at 13th Street and go southbound to Fifth Street, with no access to any other street.

New parking rules will also go into effect on Friday:

Non-residents will pay a flat parking rate of $30.

Residents will pay $15.

Street parking will be prohibited on Collins Avenue between Fifth Street and Española Way.

For beachgoers like Pablo, the rules are a problem.

“I am not for that situation. Last weekend, I stay here for about five hours, and I shall spend nine dollars,” he said.

But Pablo will have to see where he parks, as starting at 9 p.m. parking garages in the entertainment district will close to everyone besides residents and employees of Miami Beach businesses.

At Miami International Airport, travelers are already landing in the 305.

“I’m from L.A.,” said one tourist.

Others are traveling out of state.

“We are visiting family in California,” said Lisa Carvallo.

Carvallo said she made plenty of time to deal with holiday travel.

“We got here about two hours ago,” she said.

Officials at MIA said they expect to see at least 160,000 travelers a day over the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport expects to see 105,000 people a day.

“We’re just out here to have a great time and have a safe time as well, so we’re gonna throw the ball with me and my bros,” said local resident Kamir Richardson.

The City of Miami Beach is following steps by the City of Miami in closing Flagler Monument Island to keep people safe. This move mimics Miami as the city closed four spoil islands for boaters due to significant trash being left behind.

For those driving to Miami Beach, parking garages located on the northern side will be open to visitors.

There are also four locations that will have free trolley pickup and drop-off. For more information, click here.

