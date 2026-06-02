MIAMI (WSVN) - A man reunites with the woman he helped save after she was brutally attacked in a violent assault that left her severely wounded and partially blind in one eye.

Weeks after Caitlin Dydzuhn was viciously attacked at random by a homeless man while walking her dog outside of her apartment building along Biscayne Boulevard, she’s now reuniting with the good Samaritan who broke up the assault to help her.

Cassius Bythewood said he spotted the brutal attack as it happened on May 19.

“I heard screaming, I saw him on top of a lady, I just saw his hands going up,” said Bythewood

In an exclusive interview with 7News, Bythewood described the moments he ran to the rescue.

When he saw the man, later identified as 49-year-old Raydean Johnson, Bythewood broke out into a sprint to help Dydzuhn.

“Sprinted. Sprinted, yes. As fast as I could,” said Bythewood. “He had a weapon in his hand.”

Upon reaching the ongoing assault, Bythewood did whatever he could to get Dydzuhn away from her attacker.

“The first thing I threw was a kick,” said Bythewood.

He told 7News he also threw at least one punch as well, which led to him suffering a fractured pinky finger.

Bythewood said what finally got Johnson away from Dydzuhn was swinging a glass water bottle at the man, smashing it in the process.

“I just kind of came down this way,” said Bythewood.

Even after shattering the bottle over Johnson’s head, Bythewood had to kick him again to pry the leash for Dydzuhn’s dog out from under his leg.

Dydzuhn and her uninjured dog were pulled to safety.

“Just letting her know that she was safe,” said Bythewood.

Authorities arrived a short time later. Following an hours-long standoff, Johnson was taken into custody.

Dydzuhn suffered extensive injuries all over her face, but was still breathing and alert.

She’s recovering from the ordeal, which left her partially blind in one eye, and grateful to the heroic effort.

“You’re such an incredible person,” Dydzuhn told Bythewood. “You saved my life, and it’s something I think about every day.”

Bythewood incidentally runs a nonprofit organization in South Florida, cofounding 10K Steps Miami several months ago.

The nonprofit, a weekly walking club, is dedicated to keeping women safe.

The May 19 attack gave Bythewood the opportunity to show his commitment in a different way.

“He risked his life for someone he’s never met,” said Judd Rosen, a prominent trial attorney representing Dydzuhn.

Rosen argued that security around Dydzuhn’s apartment building, located at 888 Biscayne Boulevard, should’ve done more to help her.

Rosen also thanked Bythewood for his heroic actions, which came in part because of his martial arts training.

Bythewood believes he was meant to be there for that moment.

“I’m very tapped in with my faith and I do believe that God places in the places that we’re supposed to be,” said Bythewood.

In a moment many believe they would do the same thing, Bythewood showed he never hesitated.

Bythewood also sprained his knee during the encounter.

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