MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of committing a brutal attack is staying in jail after being denied bond.

Forty-nine-year-old Raydean Johnson stood before a judge on Wednesday after he stabbed a woman several times in the face with a pen, according to police.

Authorities say the woman was walking her dog along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Eighth Street when Johnson pushed her to the ground and began viciously attacking her.

The assault reportedly continued until a witness jumped in and helped the woman get away.

Johnson was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with police at the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Officials say the woman required stitches on her nose and suffered permanent damage to her left eye from the attack.

Her condition is said to be improving as she continues undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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