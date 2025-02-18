MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The State Attorney’s Office announced it will pursue hate crime charges against a man accused of opening fire on two men whom he believed were Palestinian.

27-year-old Mordechai Brafman already faces two counts of attempted murder after driving by and shooting at Ari Rabi and his father Saturday night.

According to Rabi, he and his father are Jewish, not Palestinian.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” said Rabi.

The father and son, who were on vacation at the time, were struck in the shoulder and arm.

Both are in recovery.

