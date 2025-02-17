MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the two victims hospitalized after a shooting in Miami Beach is describing the scary ordeal that unfolded Saturday night.

Ari Rabi and his father are lucky to be alive after they narrowly escaped death while on vacation in Miami Beach from Israel.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” said Rabi.

Rabi said he and his father were driving on Pine Tree Drive on Saturday night when they saw a man, identified as 27-year-old Mordechai Brafman, stop in front of them, get out of the car, and begin firing gunshots at them.

“He shot the bullets, like 17 bullets in the car, it’s crazy,” said Rabi’s uncle, who was helping translate for the two victims.

The uncle that was translating told 7News the duo quickly drove off from the scene as the car continued getting pierced by a barrage of bullets.

The shots striking Rabi in the shoulder and his father, Yaron, was grazed on his forearm.

Both victims arrived at a nearby condominium on Indian Creek Drive to beg for help.

“Help me, help me, help me, to the people,” said Rabi as he demonstrated how he asked for help.

Rabi provided hospital photos showing his father’s forearm injury and him on a stretcher.

Miami Beach Police arrived at the scene and tracked down the alleged shooter not too far from where the shots rang out.

Brafman was taken into custody. While speaking to detectives, the arrest report revealed “the defendant spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both. The victims and the defendant do not know each other.”

However, Rabi said he and his father are Jewish, not Palestinian, but regardless of their ethnicity, they want to know why Brafman opened fire against them.

“They feel…also, a lot scared,” said Rabi’s uncle. “It doesn’t matter who you are. Palestinian, Israeli. Why you taking the gun and trying to kill us?”

Brafman has previously appeared on 7News when he called for unity after an Israeli flag was vandalized at a Miami Beach bagel shop.

Now, over a year later, he is facing two counts of attempted murder.

Brafman appeared in bond court on Monday. His lawyer advised him not to speak.

“I’m asking you remain silent and let me speak for you,” said his lawyer.

The judge held Brafman with no bond and ordered him to stay away from victims.

Brafman is expected back in court on Tuesday.

