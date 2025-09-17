SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a deputy-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade’s oulds neighborhood.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 216th Street and 120nd Avenue, Tuesday night.

“Our deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a white male waving a handgun and pointing that handgun at citizens,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

A sergeant approached the man and ordered him to show his hands, but the man didn’t comply.

That is when there was an exchange of gunfire between the sergeant and the man.

Surveillance video shows the sergeant running for cover with his gun drawn.

“He gave him direct orders to show his hands, and that individual did not comply. There was an exchange of gunfire between that sergeant and that individual,” said Cordero-Stutz. “The subject was hit. After he was taken into custody, life-saving measures were attempted, fire rescue responded and transported him to the hospital where he has passed away.”

The sergeant was not injured in the gunfire.

“He’s been in the department, very well-respected, a father, a husband, and this could’ve ended very differently last night,” said an official.

Officials said nobody else was hurt. Both the subject and sergeant’s cars were struck by gunfire.

Witnesses described what unfolded in the area.

“He cocked the gun back and his life was over,” said a woman.

She added deputies ordered the man to drop the gun, but he refused.

“They told him put his hand out, he put his hand out, all right, and then it went from there, rock-a-bye baby,” said a man.

Detectives did not release the man’s identity but said he was in his 40s and had an extensive criminal past.

“It was clear that this individual was intent on harming someone, in fact shooting at our sergeant,” said Cordero-Stutz.

It wasn’t the only deputy-involved shooting that happened Tuesday.

In Pompano Beach, Broward Sheriff’s Office units responded to an armed subject who had barricaded himself inside a vacant home that was for sale in the area of the 2300 block of Bay Drive.

“You don’t feel good. You don’t expect that to happen in the area where you live,” said a woman who lives in the area.

BSO detectives said the man somehow managed to get into the home and refused to leave.

“Our patrol units responded to that call to try to make contact with the individual, at which time he ran from them, fled inside the facility and barricaded himself inside,” said Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The man’s refusal to exit the home sparked an hours-long standoff as SWAT units surrounded the home.

“Several hours of trying to negotiate and get this individual to come out, we started realizing he was making threats of violence,” said Tony.

Deputies deployed a drone in an attempt to locate the man inside the home.

“The drone was able to locate the individual, spot him on, at which time we heard gunfire that opened up,” said Tony.

Several hours later, police sent a second drone, which authorities said revealed the man had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, leading them to send in a K-9 unit.

“The dog ended up coming into contact with him, and he started attacking the dog,” said Tony.

That’s when deputies entered the home and confronted the man, ultimately shooting and killing him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating both incidents as is protocol whenever there is a deputy-involved shooting.

