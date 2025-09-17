POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting during a SWAT standoff in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a suspicious incident in the area of the 2300 block of Bay Drive at 1:30 p.m.

Deputies say an armed individual barricaded himself inside a vacant home that was for sale.

Cellphone video captured by a neighbor showed a heavily armed deputy rush toward the home.

BSO surrounded the home for hours as they attempted to negotiate with the armed individual.

Authorities say the man directed multiple threats toward deputies, causing deputies to use a drone to enter the home in an attempt to spot the man.

Deputies heard gunfire after the drone entered the home leading to wait several more hours before sending a second drone in, which resulted in more gunshots being fired inside the home.

Deputies then attempted to use a K9 unit but were forced to confront the man after, they say, he attacked the K9.

The man was killed after exchanging gunfire with deputies.

Neighbors said the roads around the area have been blocked off for most of Tuesday afternoon and evening.

BSO has confirmed the armed man did have prior convictions and was a convicted felon.

As is the case with all deputy-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

