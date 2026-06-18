MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in trouble for trespassing in Miami Beach.

Video shows officers taking a man into custody after allegedly getting into a dispute with staff at the Chesterfield Hotel on Collins Avenue, Thursday.

Police responded after employees told them the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Hanzo Blue, was sleeping on furniture inside of an employee-only area and was refusing to leave the property.

When officers arrived to the hotel, they found Blue sleeping on a sofa, according to the arrest report.

The report goes on to say Blue proceeded to go back to sleep after officers repeatedly ordered him to leave the property.

Blue faces charges for trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.

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