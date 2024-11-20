WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after allegedly stabbing another man outside a West Miami-Dade Cuban restaurant.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident began Tuesday night when the suspect, said to have bright blue hair, entered Sabor Cubano Cafeteria and allegedly harassed an employee.

Another customer intervened and went outside to the parking with the suspect, where the altercation quickly turned violent.

Police say the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

The injured man was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities were able to locate and arrest the suspect Wednesday afternoon. Video of the arrest shows the man being handcuffed as officers respond to the scene.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.