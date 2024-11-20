WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Cuban cafeteria in West Miami-Dade that left one man in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a scene of a stabbing at 12848 SW 8th St, Tuesday night.

Police said an adult male customer at a Cuban cafeteria was causing a disturbance. Another adult male customer intervened to try and calm the aggressor down and get him to leave. That led to a fight between the two men outside of the cafeteria.

At some point during the altercation, the aggressor grabbed a knife and stabbed the other customer.

The victim was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

The subject remains at large as he left the area following the stabbing.

