NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he repeatedly struck another man with a machete during an attack in North Miami-Dade, leaving the victim with multiple lacerations.

Jean Felixjunior Cherubin, 33, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. to the area of Northwest 137th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue after receiving reports of a fight involving a machete.

Investigators said the victim told them he and Cherubin had argued the day before and returned to the same location Sunday.

The victim said Cherubin, without provocation, pulled out a concealed machete and struck him multiple times in an attempt to kill him.

According to the affidavit, Cherubin continued attacking the victim until people in the neighborhood intervened and subdued him.

Both the victim and Cherubin were taken to Jackson North Medical Center for treatment.

Cherubin was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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