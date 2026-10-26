MIAMI (WSVN) - Oct. 25 has officially been declared as “Screamer Day” in honor of the late South Florida activist, Dwight Wells.

Wells’ family affectionately gave him that nickname—Screamer—when he was three months old.

“He was extraordinary, he was kind, he was helping,” said Mary Brown, Wells’ mother. “He loved children, he love children even when he was little.”

Wells founded the “Bikes Up, Guns Down” movement aimed at reducing gun violence by focusing youths’ energy into biking.

“He was a caring, loving person,” said Trawonna Barron, Wells’ sister. “He cared about the kids, the community.”

Wells’ legacy getting honored with its own day was proclaimed in advance of a community event at Charles Hadley Park in Miami.

“It means so much to me, I am so proud of my son,” Brown said. “I mean, I am delivered from so many things through this event.”

The declaration follows the recent arrest of 39-year-old Jamar Jenkins by the US Marshals for the fatal shooting of Wells in Oct. 2025.

The Wells’ family chose to have Sunday to be a chance to look forward, gathering at the park to celebrate justice and cementing who Wells was: a peaceful community leader.

“A very important man amongst us,” said Brown. “It was a leader amongst us, it made my whole family feel so good. I wish I would have brought the population picture, but thank god, I know this was something great for us. We love screamer, and we want him back.”

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