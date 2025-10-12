MIAMI (WSVN) - A prominent local community activist was gunned down in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 5000 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said 40-year-old Dwight Wells was playing dominoes with two other people when the subject walked up to him, shot him and fled on foot.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.