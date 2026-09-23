CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was attacked by a group of dogs in Northwest Miami-Dade is speaking out and sharing her story as she weighs her legal options.

The victim of last week’s brutal mauling, Ashley Perez, spoke out publicly for the first time, Wednesday morning.

Covered in stitches and bruises and still incredibly shaken, Perez struggled to get the words out. She said that despite the physical pain she’s feeling, she’s just grateful to be alive.

“Every day, I’m grateful to be alive. It doesn’t feel real most of the time that I survived,” she said.

Officials said Perez was attacked by four mixed terriers while on a walk in her neighborhood near Northwest 145th Street and 11th Court, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The brutal attacks were caught on camera as the canines bit down on each of her limbs, not letting go until neighbors intervened.

“It was complete and utter terror, and it all happened so fast that I still relive it when I close my eyes, whenever I’m alone,” said Perez. “And in spite of that, I survived, I’m a survivor and I don’t want this to change me for the worse.”

Joined by her newly obtained legal representation, Perez said she is now looking for accountability.

Her attorney, Michael Goldfarb, said the firm is pursuing accountability from the owner of the four dogs who attacked her and said he’s committed to helping his client recover the compensation she needs to move forward, calling her medical bills astronomical.

“Four dogs got out of the property and attacked her violently, almost taking her life. We’re here to announce that we’re going to pursue all paths of justice and accountability for what happened to her,” he said..

Perez said she’s grateful to the neighbors who helped save her life.

Miami-Dade Animal Services said the fourth dog was just recovered Tuesday.

Goldfarb said the firm has set up a GoFundMe page for Perez. They said she has no medical insurance again, and her medical bills are astronomical, so she’s asking the community for any sort of help.

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