NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Northwest Miami-Dade, triggering an investigation by Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 11th Court and 145th Street on Thursday evening.

According to MDAS, four terrier mixes got off a property in the neighborhood and approached the victim. It remains unclear if all four dogs were involved in the incident.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, neighbor Elvis Shogreen said he witnessed the mauling and knows where the canines live.

“I was sitting in my house, and I heard some loud screaming. As I pulled up, I saw this lady getting mauled down, getting bitten by four different dogs,” he said. “They’re basically from my neighbor’s house.”

Shogreen said he then sprang into action.

“I came out, threw some water on them, they ran right back into [my neighbor’s] house. Then we called 911,” he said.

Shogreen said he and other area residents surrounded the victim in a circle to protect her until help arrived.

When deputies arrived at the scene, investigators said, the dogs turned their sights on them, prompting deputies to open fire in the direction of the animals.

None of the animals were injured, but the gunshots scared the dogs away.

“It was nasty, it was gross. It was alarming that, you know, I never dreamed of something [like this] happening,” said Shogreen.

The victim who was injured was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

7News cameras captured the victim being wheeled into the hospital.

MDAS responded to the scene after the woman was transported to the hospital. MDAS officers were able to safely capture one of the dogs, and they continue patrolling the area to locate the remaining three dogs.

Shogreen said he had been concerned about this pack for some time.

“We were warning [my neighbor], like, ‘Listen, take keep your dogs inside,’ constantly, ’cause I know they seemed vicious. I didn’t know they were going to get this vicious,” he said.

As of late Friday morning, it’s unclear if any of the deputies were injured.

MDAS continues to investigate this incident.

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