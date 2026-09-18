NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a pack of dogs going on the attack in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighbohood, an attack that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition and triggered an investigation by Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The disturbing security footage captures the terrier mixes biting the victim’s arms and legs near Northwest 145th Street and 11th Court, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to MDAS, the dogs got off a property in the neighborhood and approached the victim. However, it remains unclear if all four dogs were involved in the incident.

Neighbor Elvis Shogreen said he witnessed the mauling.

“I was sitting in my house, and I heard some loud screaming. As I pulled up, I saw this lady getting mauled down, getting bitten by four different dogs,” he said. “You could see flesh, blood all over my grass now. It was bad.”

Shogreen said he threw some water on the dogs to get them away and called 911. The victim appeared in shock, bleeding profusely as neighbors stepped in.

“She was very pale constantly. She was very panicked. ‘Don’t leave me alone. Don’t leave me alone,'” said Shogreen. “Good thing my neighbors showed up also. All my neighbors from around here, they came together and basically created a barrier around her.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said the dogs tried attacking their deputies when they arrived at the scene, so they shot in their direction but didn’t hit the animals.

MDAS said the dogs then ran off, except one that their officers able to capture.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center with traumatic injuries.

Nadine Mathurin, who lives at the home where the dogs live, spoke with 7News about the incident.

“Yeah, they’re aggressive, but they never beat people,” she said.

Mathurin said her ex-husband dropped off the dogs about a year ago without her knowledge or permission.

She recorded cellphone video of the terrier mixes when she was trying to find them a new home.

“The black ones were aggressive,” she said. “I’m trying the best.”

Mathurin said she has been caring for the dogs but doesn’t claim them as her own. She said she even tried to give them up to the shelter.

“All the time when I go to the shelter, they ask me for the paper for the dog. They say I’m not the owner of the dog. They don’t take it,” she said.

After 7News interviewed Mathurin, one of the dogs that are on the loose came back and took off once again.

“You know, I never dreamed that something [like this would] happen, but we were warning that lady, like, ‘Listen, keep your dogs inside,’ constantly,” said Shogreen. “Because I know they seem vicious. I didn’t know they were going to get this vicious.”

A woman who lives in the neighborhood that she arms herself with a baton and a switchblade whenever she goes out walking because of these dogs.

“It’s either they come out right here, or they’re wandering right here and they’ll come meet me right here. So I usually take these two out when I get over there, just in case they come out,” she said.

Now the entire neighborhood is on alert, hoping those dogs are caught soon.

Meanwhile, Mathurin said she’s going to keep driving around and searching for the dogs to hand them over to MDAS.

“I’m very sorry. I feel so bad,” she said.

MDAS officials said that when someone is coming in to surrender a pet, it does have to be the owner, adding that for those trying to surrender a stray, they are at capacity at this point, so it has been difficult for them to accept these dogs. They continue to investigate this incident.

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