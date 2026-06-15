MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a historic day in South Florida as Miami Stadium hosted a World Cup match for the first time.

When the teams for Saudi Arabia and Uruguay hit the pitch at 6 p.m. on Monday evening, it marked the first World Cup match to ever be played on the field at the transformed stadium.

On a day that was years in the making, fans from all over South Florida made their way toward Miami Gardens to witness the beautiful game in a way they never have before.

“Miami isn’t New York or L.A. so you’re gonna feel it if you’re in the city. You’re gonna see the colors of the countries, you’re gonna hear the fans singing. I wish I could get down there for a game or two, and they have some good ones there as well. Some of the heavy hitters are gonna be participating in Miami so soak it all in,” said MLS announcer Max Bretos.

Passionate supporters for Uruguay and Saudi Arabia packed the stands, waving their country’s colors throughout the match.

On the pitch, Saudi Arabia struck first, with Abdulelah Al-Amri scoring a goal near the 41-minute mark. The goal right before halftime stunned the heavily favored Uruguayans.

It wasn’t until the 79-minute mark that Uruguay would even the score after a critical rebound off a blocked shot led to the goal by Maxi Araújo.

The second half featured a much more dominant performance by the Uruguayans, creating several opportunities to score and maintaining constant offensive pressure.

Despite this, the match ultimately concluded in a 1-1 draw.

Monday’s match was just the first of seven that are scheduled to happen in the Magic City.

Regardless of the result, the match at Miami Stadium was a resounding victory for South Florida, expanding its growing resume and further cementing its place as a premiere destination for the largest sporting events in the world.

With Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay and Spain vs. Cape Verde both ending in a draw, all of Group H remains tied with one point apiece. Each team plays a total of three matches in group play before determining who will move on to the knockout round.

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