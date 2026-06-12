MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ahead of the first FIFA World Cup match at Miami Stadium, officials gave 7News a look inside the transformed stadium for the big game.

The stadium located in Miami Gardens is home to seven World Cup games, starting with a Monday night match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

7News captured workers putting in the finishing touches to their transformation during our tour of the stadium on Friday.

At the stadium, delicious food was being prepared for the big crowds of fans expected.

“It has been around the clock for the past week and it definitely is very, very entertaining to be able to provide food for so many people and something that is worldwide for everyone to be able to enjoy,” said Chef Lazaro Luya.

Cameras also captured workers perfecting the field, vacuuming it before players get a chance to pass the soccer ball around.

“This grass loves the heat. So, you know, for us, it’s about the rainfall. But like I said, we’ve got this vacuum ventilation system. So as soon as it rains, before it rains, we turn it on and that water is just dispersed,” said an official.

Lots of preparation remains underway at the stadium, but officials said they will be ready for the first match.

“We are very advanced and according to the plan on three days to go and we’ll be ready on Monday,” said another official.

The transformation is not only seen in person, but also on the digital web. On Google, search results for “Hard Rock Stadium” leads to “Miami Stadium.”

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