MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Schools psychologist was sentenced to three decades behind bars after being found guilty of a sickening crime.

On Wednesday, 64-year-old Robert Lee Turner learned his fate after facing eight counts of child pornography charges.

“The jury has found you guilty of eight counts,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Cristina Miranda.

Turner was arrested in 2024 after being caught with child pornography.

According to deputies, the investigation began with a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which traced back to Turner’s IP address and phone number associated with an Instagram account.

A search warrant was issued and law enforcement appeared at his home. Turner attempted to barricade himself in a locked bathroom, but police kicked the door open and took him into custody.

“What’s even more disturbing is that he was a counselor for children with special needs who tend to be the most vulnerable of our juvenile population,” said former Miami-Dade Police Department Det. Andre Martin.

In the courtroom on Wednesday, Turner spoke to the judge after realizing the new reality he’s facing.

“This is something that is very serious. This is something that — it’s hard,” he said.

The judge also addressed the defendant.

“I find it very concerning that Mr. Turner, being a child psychologist and having the training that he has, can’t acknowledge when there’s a problem,” said Miranda.

After spending 30 years behind bars, he will then complete five years of sex offender probation.

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