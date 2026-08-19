(WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Schools employee is on trial facing disturbing allegations.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Cristina Miranda presided over opening statements Wednesday in the trial against Robert Turner, who was accused of possessing and distributing child pornography over social media in 2024.

Turner was arrested after police were notified that he had allegedly posted such material online.

He worked as an autism specialist and psychologist for the district. He has since been fired.

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