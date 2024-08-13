MIAMI (WSVN) - An autism specialist and psychologist for Miami-Dade County Public Schools has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography on social media.

The arrest was prompted after the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a cyber tip in May from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that detailed a subject was uploading child sexual abuse content to a social media platform.

After receiving the tip, the ICAC Unit conducted a thorough investigation into the matter with a judge authorizing a search warrant for the subject’s Instagram account, police said.

According to Miami-Dade police, the search revealed that the suspect promoted and distributed two videos of child sexual abuse material to over 50 platform users.

The subject has been identified as 62-year-old Dr. Robert Lee Turner who worked closely with children with special needs in Miami-Dade County.

A residential search warrant was then conducted at Turner’s residence by MDPD’s Special Response Team, where he was arrested at his home on Monday and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

On Tuesday, Turner appeared in court before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer. During his court appearance, a prosecutor explained why he wanted Tuner on house arrest if he bonds out of jail.

“Just part of the defendant’s work, he was working with special needs kids, including kids with autism, which could also entail adults that have graduated from the school system that still have, suffers from autism. So, the state’s concerned that if the defendant is just at liberty while he’s out that there’s a risk to adult members of the community that are special needs,” said the prosecutor.

Turner’s bond was placed at $28,000 and if he bonds out of jail, the house arrest proposition will be enforced.

In addition, Turner isn’t allowed any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18 nor is he able to use the internet in any other instance than to consult an attorney.

Miami-Dade Public Schools released the following statement:



Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. As such, the individual’s employment with the District has been terminated and he will be precluded from seeking future employment with M-DCPS.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.