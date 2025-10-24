FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal workers across South Florida are struggling to get by and feeling disheartened as the federal government shutdown continues amid a battle between politicians.

Several Transportation Security Administration agents were seen picking up food provided by Feeding South Florida at Miami International Airport on Friday as federal workers face tough times with no clear end in sight.

“It does help, especially for us that have kids at home and stuff so it helps,” said one TSA worker.

“I’m grateful for all the things that we are receiving today,” said another TSA worker.

“It’s very nice of them, because we could use it,” said a third.

Friday was the first payday that federal workers have gone without their paycheck during the ongoing government shutdown after Republican and Democratic lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill to remain open past Oct. 1.

About 1.4 million federal workers are currently on unpaid leave or working without pay.

With Democrats and Republicans blaming the other for the shutdown, federal workers are caught in the middle.

“So now you have to pick and choose, what can I pay now, what can I postpone, can I call the creditors to see if they’ll work with me,” said a 10-year federal employee who did not want to be identified.

That worker had also previously served in the military, including a deployment to Afghanistan.

Now, she’s left trying to figure out how to stay afloat while lawmakers bicker.

“It’s disheartening ’cause I’ve served with the, you know, my country and I chose to do it again. On this side, it’s almost like a slap in the face,” she said.

Retired TSA instructor Harry Herring told 7News the financial stress caused by the shutdown piles onto what’s an already stressful job for employees.

“Rent, car loans, car insurance, all those expenses that have to be taken care of, it’s not gonna be taken care of,” said Herring. “That causes what I call ‘interference with my ability to do my duty.'”

Shaunellia Ferguson represents nearly 700 Social Security Administration workers for the American Federation of Government Employees in eastern Florida and said her members are still working.

“We are human beings too. We don’t make a lot of money, we’re not wasteful, we’re not parasites the way they’re calling us, we’re not,” said Ferguson. “Especially now without getting paid, you’re still doing it, you’re still hearing all the concerns and you’re sitting there wondering ‘How is my rent gonna be paid?” or ‘How am I gonna cover child care?’ We have feelings just like everyone else and we work and we are here to serve you, the American public.”

Several other organizations like Feeding South Florida have been working to support federal workers across the country.

Ferguson said what she really wants, however, is for politicians to come to the table and find a way to reach an agreement.

