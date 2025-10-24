MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization has stepped in to help federal workers who are struggling as a result of the government shutdown.

Feeding South Florida was at Miami International Airport Friday, where they handed out food to federal workers, with the goal of feeding around 200 families with the campaign.

“That’s very nice of them, because we could use it,” said a Transportation Security Administration worker.

As the government shutdown stretches into its 24th day, many federal workers continue to work without pay, showing up to work every day, waiting for that check to come at the end of the shutdown, whenever that may be.

Many workers at MIA have struggled as they’ve gone almost a month without a full paycheck, and as of last week were not paid at all, with the one before that being only about a half of their usual pay.

“It does help, yeah, especially for us that have kids at home and stuff, so it helps,” said a TSA worker.

A variety of food, milk, eggs, vegetables were handed out to these government workers, many of them thankful for the helping hand.

“Grateful, grateful for all the things that we are receiving today,” said a U.S. Customs worker.

“Definitely grateful,” said a TSA worker.

“They see all the healthy products they’re getting, the variety of what they’re getting in the selections,” said Helen Hiens of Feeding South Florida. “I think, with the selections and the variety, it gives them choices, and to make several meals, not just one or a couple, but plenty of different types of meals that they can make.”

The federal workers at the airport were thankful for the gesture from Feeding South Florida and their partners to stock their fridges, as they struggle to make ends meet without a paycheck.

As for the government shutdown there is no end in sight at this time.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.