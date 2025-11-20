HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two families who have been searching for answers for months made an emotional plea to the public for any information on a Hialeah shooting that killed two close friends.

The victims, 18-year-old Kevin Ramirez and 20-year-old Cristian Rolando Contreras, were found shot to death inside an apartment at the Atlantico at Aquabella complex along West 35th Way in July.

With authorities short on leads to follow, the families of Ramirez and Contreras are desperate for answers, making an emotional plea to the public in their search for justice.

Ramirez’s mother was overcome with emotion as she begged in Spanish for the public’s help in finding her son’s killer.

“For too long, the person or the persons responsible for this have been walking free while the families are the ones that have been suffering all along,” said Hialeah police Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez.

The unit they were killed in was being rented by Ramirez.

“Since then, we haven’t been the same,” said Oscar Contreras, Cristian’s brother.

The families said the pair were the best of friends, full of life, as they worked together as barbers at the Billionaire Barber shop to chase their dreams.

“I used to tell them every single time, ‘Hey, I’m proud of what you’re doing, you’re pursuing something that you love. Just remain humble,’ always used to give them advice, he used to listen to me,” said Oscar.

Two lives taken far too soon, ripping apart two families.

“He meant the world to me,” said Oscar.

“He was like a big brother. He was a really good friend, he was a friend that, like, if you were friends with him, he would motivate you to do better,” said Ethan, Kevin’s cousin.

Both families say they will never be able to start healing until whoever is responsible has been arrested.

“It’s my life in this moment, I die in life,” said Kevin’s mother.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

