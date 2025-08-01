HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends gathered for a candlelight memorial outside a Hialeah barbershop where at least one of the two men found shot dead in an apartment worked.

The victims found inside the apartment along West 35th Way in Hialeah, Wednesday, were identified as Kevin Ramirez and Cristian Rolando Contreras.

Hialeah Police have not disclosed how the men died or whether foul play was involved.

But loved ones at the barbershop remembered Cristian as a great person.

“Chris [is] his name. He worked for me. He was like a brother, a son,” said Jose Soles, the barbershop’s owner. “We lost him. I loved him with all my heart.”

It remains unclear whether or not police are looking for anyone in connected to the case.

