HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a fatal double shooting, Hialeah Police remain on the hunt for the person who pulled the trigger inside an apartment this past summer. Now, the older brother of one of the victims says his family won’t rest until justice is served.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, Oscar Contreras, family member of the victim, 20-year-old Cristian Contreras, said it has been a tough few months and the family has gotten few answers.

“From what we know, it was two shots. Those were the two shots that killed Kevin [Ramirez] and my brother Cristian,” he said.

He said nobody can begin to heal until someone is held responsible for the murder.

“Someone knows what happened. Someone knows who did it, and they just don’t want to come out and say anything,” said Oscar.

The two victims, who were barbers and best friends, were found dead inside the apartment located on West 35th Way on July 29. Oscar says the family has been looking for updates from police, but two and a half months later, details remain limited.

“They have no lead,” he said.

Oscar said his little brother was doing what he loved, working hard and building a name for himself in the barber business, when his life was cut short.

“He was just pursuing his dream, he wasn’t messing with no one,” he said.

He also says the motive behind the killings remains a mystery.

“We don’t want to let this case die down,” said Oscar.

This past Monday, the family gathered for Cristian’s 21st birthday at the site of his final resting place.

They’ve since started an Instagram page in an effort to get help from the community and justice for Cristian.

“Someone has to know something in that complex,” said Oscar. “That’s the hard part right now. We know that people know something, but they are just not speaking.”

He wants someone to be caught before another person is killed.

“We’ve got to get these people off the streets because it could happen to someone else,” he said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

