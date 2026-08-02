DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - With the primary elections just weeks away, voters in Miami-Dade County are getting a head start as early voting got underway.

Starting Monday and for the next two weeks, voters across the county are able to cast their ballot in their respective party’s primaries. Nominees include those for Florida governor, Congress and state representative.

7News cameras captured one of the early voting polls in Doral, Monday morning.

“If you don’t vote, you’re not a very good American,” said a voter.

Since Florida is a closed primary state, only voters who are registered with a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidates in a primary election.

There are some big races up for grabs. One of the many to consider is who will succeed U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24.

“This congresswoman is not going to seek another term. Even leather wears out,” said Wilson.

Seven candidates are competing for the seat:

Marshall Davis

Oliver Gilbert III

Shevrin Jones

Kendrick Meek

Rudolph Moise

Jean Monestime

Roderick Vereen

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Zelazar is expected to win her Republican primary in District 27 against Michael Arias. She would then face off against either Robin Peguero or Eliott Rodriguez, the two Democrats are facing off in a hotly contested race.

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is expected to come out on top.

“I will not let you down, I will not let the citizens of Florida down, and I will not let my country down,” she said.

The Republican will then have to face off against the winner from the Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to leave office after almost eight years.

“We have set the standard for the rest of the country to follow,” he said.

Looking to replace him is U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, endorsed by President Donald Trump. He leads the pack among Republicans, and he’s challenged by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and James Fishback.

Fishback was with his wife at the Miami-Dade Kendall Branch Library on Monday morning as she cast her vote.

On the Democratic side, David Jolly or Gwen Graham are expected to come out to challenge the Republicans, who have won every gubernatorial election in the state since 1998.

Finally, City of Miami voters will also decide the fate of the historic Miami Marine Stadium.

“A landmark that has been closed for the public for far too long,” said Emi Guerra, co-founder of the Breakwater Hospitality Group, during a recent news conference.

Voters will decide whether to approve a management agreement to restore and manage Miami Marine Stadium.

“This has the potential to be a beacon on the world stage representing our city,” said City of Miami District 2 Commissioner Damian Pardo.

Polls open at 7 a.m and will run through 3 p.m for the first week, but early voting is available only at select locations.

Early voting will run until Aug. 16. The primary election is set Tuesday, Aug. 18

For more information on these early voting locations, click here.

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